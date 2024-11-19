An Bord Pleanala may not begin reassessing Galway Ring Road until next year

It’s now looking likely that An Bord Pleanala won’t begin reassessing the Galway Ring Road project until next year.

That work was expected to begin in September of this year.

It’s after permission for the project – which is decades in the making – was overturned by the High Court for failing to take into account the Government’s newest climate action plan.

And a meeting at City Hall has now heard that documents are still being gathered to send to An Bord Pleanala before it can begin a reassessment.

Officials were keen to stress that the project is not back at “square one” – and the reassessment will be from an advanced point.

Fianna Councillor John Connolly – who raised the issue this week – told David Nevin he’s not thrilled by the latest delay.