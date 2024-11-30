Adventure Company to create up to 20 new jobs after renovation of historic hostel

The award-winning Connemara-based Killary Adventure Company has announced the creation of up to 20 new sustainable tourism jobs after acquiring an historic hostel building to transform into modern, eco-friendly accommodation.

The Company has acquired the Sleepzone Connemara Hostel located on the same site as its business overlooking the breathtaking Killary Fjord.

The hostel building, dating back to the 1860s is to be restored and renovated increasing Killary Adventure Company’s on-site beds to over 200.

Connemara’s only certified B Corp company said the exciting development will create between 15 and 20 new jobs, including skilled positions, while providing year-round accommodation for visitors to Connemara.

“We’re thrilled to expand our accommodation offering, particularly in a region like Connemara where the need for sustainable, all-year-round facilities is growing,” said Ciara Young, Director of Killary Adventure Company.

“This expansion is part of our broader mission to support sustainable tourism in the region, and to offer a variety of options to cater to eco-conscious travellers, adventure seekers, and business visitors.

“We believe this expansion will not only bring new employment opportunities but will also support the local economy by helping to extend the tourist season and ensure visitors can enjoy Connemara’s natural beauty sustainably in every season,” she added.

She said the building restoration will be aligned to the company’s dedication to sustainability and community development.

The acquisition means the Company will be offering three different accommodation options when the new accommodation opens in April 2025.

In collaboration with Failte Ireland & Galway County Council, Killary Adventure Company has spent the past year developing a comprehensive sustainable development plan for its 150-acre site.

The plan prioritises environmental preservation, ensuring that business expansion integrates elegantly with the natural landscape, helping to maintain Connemara’s beauty, while also fostering the growth of eco-tourism.

The announcement was confirmed during a visit to Killary Adventure Company by Miriam Kennedy from Failte Ireland, head of the Wild Atlantic Way which celebrates its tenth birthday this year.

“By preserving the historic character of the building while creating modern, eco-conscious accommodation, they’re setting a powerful example of how tourism and sustainability can go hand in hand,” she said.

“This project not only supports the area’s appeal as a year-round destination but will also boost the local economy through job creation and increased visitor opportunities,” she added.

Pictured: Miriam Kennedy (Head of Wild Atlantic Way, Fáilte Ireland), Ciara Young and Shane Young (Directors of Killary Adventure Company). Photo: Michael McLaughlin.