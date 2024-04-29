Accidents caused by uninsured drivers in Galway rise by a quarter
The number of accidents caused by uninsured drivers in Galway has risen by a quarter.
The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland has released the figures for 2023, which shows a national rise of 11 percent on 2022.
Dublin had the highest number of claims, followed by Cork and Limerick.
However, nine counties recorded a drop in the number of claims, with the biggest falls in Leitrim, Offaly and Sligo.
MIBI Chief Executive, David Fitzgerald says most claims are in cities but other counties saw the biggest rise in claims:
