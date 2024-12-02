  • Services

33 percent increase in Galway referrals to organisation rehabilitating men who inflict domestic violence

33 percent increase in Galway referrals to organisation rehabilitating men who inflict domestic violence
An organisation that rehabilitates men who chose to be violent in their relationships says it’s experienced a 33 percent increase in referrals from Galway.

MOVE – or Men Overcoming Violent Emotion – Ireland runs programmes encouraging men to take responsibility for their actions.

It says the reasons behind abusive behavior can be complex involving a combination of many factors, like personal history, psychological issues, and learned behavior.

MOVE says almost half of all referrals are self-referrals, and it’s very encouraging to see more people are seeking help to change their behavior.

