33 percent increase in Galway referrals to organisation rehabilitating men who inflict domestic violence

An organisation that rehabilitates men who chose to be violent in their relationships says it’s experienced a 33 percent increase in referrals from Galway.

MOVE – or Men Overcoming Violent Emotion – Ireland runs programmes encouraging men to take responsibility for their actions.

It says the reasons behind abusive behavior can be complex involving a combination of many factors, like personal history, psychological issues, and learned behavior.

MOVE says almost half of all referrals are self-referrals, and it’s very encouraging to see more people are seeking help to change their behavior.