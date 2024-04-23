Unique mixed use property for sale in Cornamona

DNG Martin O’Connor Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale this landmark public house known as Tigh Mháille (O’Malley’s Bar) in Cornamona village on the shores of Lough Corrib in the heart of Joyce Country.

This mixed use commercial property is positioned in the heart of Cornamona village with excellent street frontage and within walking distance to all amenities that the village has to offer. The overall property comprises of a traditional public house and first floor living accommodation, a selection of buildings and a large car park.

This long established and popular public house consists of a Bar & Lounge on the ground floor, two sets of ladies and gents toilet facilities and a pool room.

Behind the main bar area is a kitchenette area/store room as well as a second store room with an internal staircase which provides access to the first floor accommodation. An exit door from the second store room also provides the opportunity for a separate entrance to the living accommodation upstairs.

On the first floor, the accommodation includes a landing area, living area, 3 bedrooms (one-en-suite), and a bathroom. The living accommodation on the first floor requires renovation works however it provides a great opportunity to be redeveloped (and possibly avail of the Government Refurbishment Grants – subject to eligibility).

Externally, there is an enclosed beer garden/smoking area which is complete with a solid fuel stove. This area is accessible via the Pool Room. There is also vehicular access to the rear of the property.

Also located on site is a separate outbuilding which is split into two sections. The front section was previously used as a Hostel. The downstairs section of the Hostel has in recent times been dry lined and has had its plumbing upgraded. This unit currently consists of three rooms, a kitchenette and a shower room.

Located to the rear of the public building there are two old stone buildings with excellent redevelopment potential subject to necessary planning permissions.

The overall site and adjoining rear carpark extends to c. 0.19 Ha (0.47 Acres).

All services are connected including treatment plant, mains water and electricity.

This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a ready to go business with its own accommodation in an area where there is good passing trade and an active community that require a location to host lots of social events.

LOCATION: Also known as “Joyce Country”, close to the shores of Lough Corrib, renowned for its world famous Trout and Salmon fishing with its 365 islands covering 44,000 acres, and free fishing , this area is popular for lake fishing and hill walking. Lough Mask & Lough Naffooey are also in close proximity to this premises.

Within easy driving distance to Cong village and Ashford Castle (12.8 km). Ballinrobe, Westport, Oughterard and Clifden can be reached within 30-40 minute drive.

Price: €295,000. For further details, please contact DNG Martin O’Connor on 091 866708.

SPONSORED CONTENT