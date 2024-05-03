United finally end wretched run of losses to The Hoops

Shamrock Rovers 1

Galway United 1

IT says it all when you are coming away from the Tallaght Stadium disappointed at only taking a point from a meeting with Shamrock Rovers, but that was the mood in the Galway United camp on Friday night.

What’s even more galling is the fact that United were just six minutes from a first win in Dublin over the Hoops in more than 30 years, only for the injury-ravaged home side to snatch a late equaliser.

That is probably the sense of biggest regret: yes, any point won at what is by far the finest ground in the league is hard won and to be cherished, and United went into this game on the back of a run of 21 consecutive defeats to the league’s most successful club, but what a chance they had to end that appalling run with a win.

As the locals were reeling off the names of those missing on the night, we got bored and started to zone out a little, but in fairness, it was some list of absentees: Dan Cleary and Richie Towell, Lee Grace and Gary O’Neill, Graham Burke and Markus Poom, someone else and, er, another fella, as well. You get the picture.

Mind you, they were still able to name a starting XI featuring seven players who were all part of the squad that won the last four league titles, and another who was part of three of those squads, so maybe go easy on the aul ‘béal bocht’ there lads.

Their bench felt the absentees the most – seven of their nine subs were teenagers – but it was to the bench they turned for the player who ultimately rescued a point for them at the death.

Those of us of a certain vintage will remember a fella called Johnny Kenny from Sligo wearing the Galway United jersey in the First Division title-winning season of 1992/93. He was all flowing mullet and manicured moustache as he raced up and down the wing, scoring six goals in 30 appearances in that one season at the club.

He became a firm fan favourite and is always welcome back at United, but his young fella is doing his damnedest to tarnish the love for his father after breaking the Tribesmen’s hearts for a second time this season.

Pictured: Galway United substitute Stephen Walsh whose goal was enough to earn a share of the spoils against champions Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.