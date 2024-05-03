  • Services

 Éamon Ó Cuív tells Dáil people in Connemara West facing unfair disadvantage with health services

Published:

Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív says people in West Connemara are at an unfair geographical disadvantage when it comes to health services.

The Fianna Fáil TD has told the Dáil it’s totally unacceptable that people living further West have no choice but to travel to Oughterard to attend a primary care centre.


He painted the geographical picture of Connemara, including its offshore islands, and highlighted how spread out services are.

Deputy Ó Cuív says it seems that people in the West are left to make-do with less-than accessible health services:

