Businesses in Connemara asked to have their say on housing, roads and planning

Businesses in Connemara are being urged to have their say on issues such as housing, roads and planning.

A survey by Connemara Chamber is now available online until this day week, May 10th,with members of the public also encouraged to participate.





People are being asked to share any concerns they have regarding the population, roads accessibility and housing.

Administrator with Connemara Chamber Conall Joyce says the findings will be used to start a conversation between local residents and businesses with their local representatives:

