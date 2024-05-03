Fianna Fail city election team makes combined call for €70 million investment in local roads
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Fianna Fail city election team is making a combined call for a €70 million investment in local roads over the next five years
The team comprises councillors Peter Keane, Alan Cheevers, John Connolly, Michael Crowe and candidate for the Galway City Central area Josie Forde.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The allocation would focus on nine key roads across the city – Ballymoneen Road, Cappagh Road, Clybaun Road, Rahoon, Letteragh, Circular Road, Ballagh Road, Castlegar Road and Bothar an Choiste.
Their concerns have been fully outlined in a letter to Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers and the team has also requested a meeting to discuss the matter further.
The post Fianna Fail city election team makes combined call for €70 million investment in local roads appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Éamon Ó Cuív tells Dáil people in Connemara West facing unfair disadvantage with health services
Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív says people in West Connemara are at an unfair geographical disadvant...
60 businesses from South Galway and North Clare recognised for sustainable tourism
60 businesses from across South Galway and North Clare have been recognised for their participati...
Roscommon/Galway Deputy Claire Kerrane tells Dáil it’s ‘hard to fathom’ the rising cost of fuel
Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane has told the Dáil it is very ‘hard to fathom’ the ...
Vandalism attack carried out on Ballinfoyle Park Playground
A vandalism attack has extensively damaged Ballinfoyle Park Playground. The attack was carried ou...
€169,000 funding boost announced for community development in Galway City and County
A combined approximate funding boost of €169,000 in additional staff resource funding has been al...
Businesses in Connemara asked to have their say on housing, roads and planning
Businesses in Connemara are being urged to have their say on issues such as housing, roads and pl...
United finally end wretched run of losses to The Hoops
Shamrock Rovers 1 Galway United 1 IT says it all when you are coming away from the Tallaght...
Connacht’s bonus point win keeps destiny in own hands
Dragons 27 Connacht 34 By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT, having done all that was required of the...
GAA meets dance in Theatre Fest show
GAA meets modern dance in a dance show that’s being staged this weekend as part of Galway Theatre...