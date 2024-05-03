The Fianna Fail city election team is making a combined call for a €70 million investment in local roads over the next five years

The team comprises councillors Peter Keane, Alan Cheevers, John Connolly, Michael Crowe and candidate for the Galway City Central area Josie Forde.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The allocation would focus on nine key roads across the city – Ballymoneen Road, Cappagh Road, Clybaun Road, Rahoon, Letteragh, Circular Road, Ballagh Road, Castlegar Road and Bothar an Choiste.

Their concerns have been fully outlined in a letter to Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers and the team has also requested a meeting to discuss the matter further.

The post Fianna Fail city election team makes combined call for €70 million investment in local roads appeared first on Galway Bay FM.