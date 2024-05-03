€169,000 funding boost announced for community development in Galway City and County
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A combined approximate funding boost of €169,000 in additional staff resource funding has been allocated to Galway City and County Council to go towards community functions.
It was announced yesterday by Minister of State for Rural and Community Development Joe O’Brien as part of a national funding boost of almost a million euro.
Galway County Council will receive €92,776 in funding, while Galway City Council receives €76,477.
The funding will support the implementation and monitoring of local economic and community plans, and support the work of local community development committees.
