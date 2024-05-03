  • Services

Vandalism attack carried out on Ballinfoyle Park Playground

Published:

Vandalism attack carried out on Ballinfoyle Park Playground
A vandalism attack has extensively damaged Ballinfoyle Park Playground.

The attack was carried out during the early hours of Thursday morning with a large part of the playground dug up to the point where it’s unusable.


It’s understood the incident is currently under investigation by Gardai who are making house to house inquiries about the incident.

Councillor Frank Fahy has condemned the attack saying it’s unacceptable behavior:

 

