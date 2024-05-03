Fleadh na gCuach Kinvara festival celebrates it’s 30th anniversary

Fleadh na gCuach celebrates its 30th anniversary this bank holiday weekend in Kinvara.

The festival, also known as the Cuckoo Fleadh, celebrates traditional Irish music.





Kinvara’s pubs, restaurants and cafés will host over 50 music sessions over the May bank holiday.

Well known singer/songwriter John Faulkner will launch the festival at half 6 this evening in the Pier Head

Organiser Maeve Kelly explains what the Cuckoo Fleadh is all about.

