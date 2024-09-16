185 driving test no-shows in Galway in 2024
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There have been 185 no-shows to driving tests in Galway so far this year – the fifth highest in the country.
The fees collected in Galway for non-attendances between January and July 2024 amounts to €15,725.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The highest number of no-shows were in Dublin at 1,874, followed by Cork on 463, Limerick with 220, Kildare on 202, and Galway rounding out the top five.
By the end of July this year, just shy of 5,000 motorists failed to show up to their driving test, despite having paid the non-refundable €85 fee.
The RSA, says the level of no-shows is a major safety concern and is adding to the already long waiting lists:
.
The post 185 driving test no-shows in Galway in 2024 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
University of Galway Archaeology Department marks 100 years with public talks
The Archaeology Department at the University of Galway is marking its one hundredth anniversary w...
Woman in 50s taken to UHG after road collision at Loughgeorge
A woman in her 50s has been taken to UHG following a road traffic collision at Loughgeorge in Cla...
City Council urged to reform water quality testing during ‘archaic’ bathing season
The current system of water quality testing in Galway city must not be limited to the ‘archaic’ b...
Egan’s Whiskey tasting event at The Skeff Bar & Kitchen
The Skeff Bar & Kitchen are hosting an exclusive whiskey tasting experience on Wednesday, 25t...
Galway Guide Dogs Cycle 2024
The Galway Branch of the Irish Guide Dogs & Assistance Dogs with the support of Challenge Cyc...
Over 70 patients on trolleys at Galway hospitals today
There are 71 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today. The INMO figures show...
Call for action on spreading of porridge along city streets encouraging seagulls and pigeons
Galway City Council is being urged to take action on the spreading of porridge on various streets...
Concerns long-awaited Southpark masterplan could be facing further five year delay
City East councillor Declan McDonnell is concerned the long-awaited Southpark masterplan could be...
Winning €1m lotto ticket sold in Westside stor
The weekend’s winning one million euro lotto ticket was sold at Monaghan’s Centra and...