11 presentations to be made at the 2024 Galway People of the Year

11 awards are to be presented tonight at the 2024 Galway People of the Year

The event takes place in the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill

The award recipients include community activists Sean Nee, Ballyconneely, Bernice Ford Carlon, Gort and Sean O’Donohoe Abbeyknockmoy along with Dermot O’Neill and Joe Kennelly founders of Gentle Swimmers who teach safe sea swimming

Eamonn Shields has helped the local hurling club and local community in his native Kilbeacanty to develop top class facilities

He will be further honoured in New York in November for his contribution to the community in Staten Island

Joe Collins Lackagh is being being honoured for his contribution to Comhaltas and Irish music and culture in Lackagh

Caroline Downey founder of Charlotte’s Vision which has raised thousands of euro to fund research into the spread of cancer in the body

Mary O’Connor and The Tome Chanters which is a community choir based in Tuam

Building for Children, a group of 50 mainly from East Galway who travel abroad each year for 2 weeks to work on building schools and hospitals in third world countries

Moanbaun Sports Committee Athenry and Oranmore Camogie team 1973 who were the first Galway club team to win a club All Ireland.

After dinner all recipients will be interviewed by MC Ollie Turner of Galway Bay Fm.

All proceeds from this year’s awards organised in partnership with Watchman Holdings will be presented to Gort Cancer Support and Galway Parkinsons.