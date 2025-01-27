101 people on trolleys at Galway's public Emergency Departments today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Emergency Departments at Galway’s public hospitals are under significant pressure today with 101 people on trolleys – 80 at UHG and 21 at Portiuncula Hospital

University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country after University Hospital Limerick with 98

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation figures show that nationally 682 admitted patients are awaiting a bed

The INMO is calling on the HSE to outline how it plans to discharge patients ahead of the coming Bank Holiday weekend

It’s warning of “dangerous levels” of hospital overcrowding says there’s been no let up for staff trying to care safely in “impossible conditions”.