100 people on trolleys at UHG today

A hundred people are waiting on trolleys at UHG today.

It’s an atypically high figure at the city hospital despite consistently high numbers in recent weeks.

The most overcrowded hospital in the country today is University Hospital Limerick, where 110 people are waiting for a bed.

Meanwhile, there’s 20 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

That seems a low figure when compared to UHG, but it would be considered a relatively high figure at the much smaller hospital.