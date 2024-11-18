University of Galway Students’ Union launches Election Handbook

University of Galway Students’ Union today launched their General Election Handbook ahead of the General Election on Friday week 29th of November.

The Handbook comes as part of an awareness campaign about the General Election being run by the Union.

President Faye Ní Dhomhnaill says the Guide has been prepared using questions received from class representatives on what they feel is important to ask of TDs who come canvassing.

The handbook touches on issues ranging from student accommodation to global affairs.