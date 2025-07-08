Chair of An Bord Pleanala cannot provide timeline on Ring Road decision

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The chair of An Bord Pleanala has said he cannot provide any timeline for a decision on the Galway Ring Road.

Speaking before an Oireachtas Committee, Peter Mullan answered a range of questions on the operations of the higher planning authority.

He noted that great progress has been made recently in reducing caseloads, as well as increasing statutory compliance rates with decision making.

But, when asked by Galway East TD Louis O’ Hara about a timeline for the controversial Ring Road, Mr. Mullan said that’s not something he can be drawn on.