  • Services

Services

Chair of An Bord Pleanala cannot provide timeline on Ring Road decision

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Chair of An Bord Pleanala cannot provide timeline on Ring Road decision
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The chair of An Bord Pleanala has said he cannot provide any timeline for a decision on the Galway Ring Road.

Speaking before an Oireachtas Committee, Peter Mullan answered a range of questions on the operations of the higher planning authority.

He noted that great progress has been made recently in reducing caseloads, as well as increasing statutory compliance rates with decision making.

But, when asked by Galway East TD Louis O’ Hara about a timeline for the controversial Ring Road, Mr. Mullan said that’s not something he can be drawn on.

More like this:
no_space
Witness appeal after serious city assault

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was se...

no_space
Galway project to receive over half a million euro EPA funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway project is to receive over €650,000 as part ...

no_space
Galway parliamentarians support inaugural Heart and Stroke Oireachtas Group

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway TDs and Senators are backing a call for people...

no_space
Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport to make three-day visit to Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMinister Patrick O’Donovan is making a three-day visi...

no_space
21st Westside Arts Festival to get underway this morning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe 21st Westside Arts Festival gets underway from th...

no_space
New high-quality artificial roost will protect local bat populations in Galway

Bats in East Galway have a brand new home – thanks to the joint nature protection efforts by EirG...

no_space
Feast for the eyes of vintage enthusiasts

Vintage car enthusiasts from all over Ireland will descend on Galway at the end of the month when...

no_space
Uninsured driver was on a mission of mercy

A care assistant came to aid of an elderly patient in distress despite not being insured to drive...

no_space
Survivors to visit Tuam Mother and Baby Home site ahead of excavation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFamilies and survivors of the Tuam Mother and Baby Ho...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up