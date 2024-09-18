The University of Galway Freshers Fair begins tomorrow.

The Students’ Union event takes place on campus from 11am-3pm tomorrow.





The event is set to welcome students back to campus with lots of fun activities, freebies and prizes.

There will be food stalls from the Galway Market traders and a vintage clothing pop up shop.

In addition, the SU Outdoor Cinema will take place next Tuesday.

