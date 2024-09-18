University of Galway Freshers Fair begins tomorrow
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The University of Galway Freshers Fair begins tomorrow.
The Students’ Union event takes place on campus from 11am-3pm tomorrow.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The event is set to welcome students back to campus with lots of fun activities, freebies and prizes.
There will be food stalls from the Galway Market traders and a vintage clothing pop up shop.
In addition, the SU Outdoor Cinema will take place next Tuesday.
The post University of Galway Freshers Fair begins tomorrow appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Ballinasloe business wins award at National Ploughing Championships
A Ballinasloe business has won an award at the National Ploughing Championships. EASYFIX, based i...
Call for progress on new treatment plant in Mountbellew following announcement of new veterinary college
A planned new wastewater treatment plant in Mountbellew must be given top priority following the ...
Two Galway restaurants in running for Ireland’s best seafood chowder
Ireland’s best seafood chowder might be crowned in Galway, as two local restaurants are in ...
Tuam and Loughrea finalists representing Galway at Miss Universe Ireland
Two finalists from Tuam and Loughrea will be competing at the Miss Universe Ireland final this Fr...
Councillor Alan Cheevers claims Fianna Fail overlooked him as general election candidate due to “whispers” over his health
City Councillor Alan Cheevers has claimed that Fianna Fail overlooked him as a general election c...
Almost €1m in funding for two major healthcare studies at University of Galway
Funding of almost €1m has been awarded to support two major healthcare studies at University of G...
Climate Action course for over 60s taking place in Shantalla
A climate action course for those aged over 60 years is taking place in Galway over the next few ...
EASYFIX wins prestigious ‘Green Impact’ Innovation Award at National Ploughing Championships
EASYFIX is thrilled to announce their victory in the esteemed ‘Green Impact’ category at this yea...
University of Galway SU president backs calls to waive third-level fees for Palestinians
The president of the student’s union at University of Galway is backing calls for third-lev...