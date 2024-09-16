University of Galway Archaeology Department marks 100 years with public talks

The Archaeology Department at the University of Galway is marking its one hundredth anniversary with a series of free public talks.

The first Professorship in Archaeology in Galway was created in 1924 in what was then University College Galway.





Three weeks of Monday ‘Archaeology 100’ talks kick off this evening at St Nicolas Church from 7:30 to 8:30PM.

They’ll focus on a variety of topics, and will be delivered by department lecturers Dr Pat Wallace, Dr Paddy Gleeson, Paul Walsh and Dr Michelle Comber.

