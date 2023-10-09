Unique property and large hill farm on the market in the heart of Connemara

Spencer Auctioneers are proud to be appointed as Sole Agents for the sale of a substantial mountain hill farm, extending to circa 634 acres, located in the heart of Connemara.

This is one of the largest hill farms to be brought to the market in Connemara for decades, providing a unique opportunity to acquire this hill farm that has been in the same family for over 100 years.

The lands extend to 634 acres of which 625 acres are in one section, being mostly south facing and offer excellent mountain grazing.

The lands boundary the Connemara National Park and that substantial forest, currently owned by Coillte and are enclosed by post and wire fencing and divided into three sections.

Approximately 4-acres of these lands would be classed as excellent quality grazing lands for the area and also support an agricultural building, extending to circa 500 sq. feet and stock enclosures.

There is also a detached 3-bedroom dwelling house, extending to circa 1,200 sq. feet, which was constructed in the late 1960’s and provides bright and airy living accommodation.

Seldom does a holding of this quality or size come to the market and viewing is strongly advised with the Sole Selling Agents Spencer Auctioneers, 091 552999 or Luke Spencer 087 9214467.

Tievebaun, Clifden, Co., Galway. Guide price – Offers on €1,400,000.