Galway Chamber projects shortlistened in 2024 National Awards
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Projects led by Galway Chamber have made the shortlist for the 2024 Chamber Awards.
‘Galway Scaling Internationally’ is nominated in the Best International Project Catagory, while Galway Pride Campaign is nominated for the Community Support Intiatives Award.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Chamber’s ‘Culture Connects’ Series is also nominated in the Supporting Business Catagory.
The Chamber Awards marks the work of Chambers nationally in representing their members and supporting local communites.
This year’s ceremony will take place on Thursday June 6th in the Killashee Hotel in County Kildare.
The post Galway Chamber projects shortlistened in 2024 National Awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway software company becomes first to achieve European Cycle Friendly Employer certificate
A Galway software company has become the first to achieve European Cycle Friendly Employer certif...
Mairead Farrell claims Government on track to miss affordable housing targets in Galway City and County
Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell has revealed that the Government is on track to miss its affordabl...
City Councillor describes water treatment plant situation in Galway as ‘farcical’
City Councillor, Noel Larkin, has described the lack of capacity at water treatment plants in Gal...
Static speed safety cameras to be installed on N59 between Moycullen and the city
A static speed safety camera is to be installed on the N59 between Moycullen and the city. ItR...
Delays to city flood relief scheme could push completion date out to 2030
Delays to the city flood relief scheme could push the completion date out to 2030, according to i...
An Bord Pleanála upholds permission for 33 meter high mobile mast in Cregmore
An Bord Pleanála has upheld permission for the construction of a 33 metres high mobile mast in Cr...
East Galway projects to benefit from EU Just Transition Fund
New funding opportunities for community and tourism led community groups and SMEs across Ballinas...
Solidarity party select election candidate for Galway City East
The Solidarity party has selected a candidate to run in the local elections for Galway City East....
ATU wins best research project at Education Awards
A team from Atlantic Technological University has secured the Best Research Project at the 2024 E...