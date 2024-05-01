Galway Chamber projects shortlistened in 2024 National Awards

Projects led by Galway Chamber have made the shortlist for the 2024 Chamber Awards.

‘Galway Scaling Internationally’ is nominated in the Best International Project Catagory, while Galway Pride Campaign is nominated for the Community Support Intiatives Award.





The Chamber’s ‘Culture Connects’ Series is also nominated in the Supporting Business Catagory.

The Chamber Awards marks the work of Chambers nationally in representing their members and supporting local communites.

This year’s ceremony will take place on Thursday June 6th in the Killashee Hotel in County Kildare.

