Mairead Farrell claims Government on track to miss affordable housing targets in Galway City and County
Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell has revealed that the Government is on track to miss its affordable housing targets in Galway for 2024.
The Sinn Féin TD says Galway is the only city that has not yet had any affordable houses delivered under Housing For All.
She says that the City Council’s target is 79, however only 8 units are expected to be delivered.
While in the County, the target is 114 – and 62 units are expected to be delivered at the end of 2024.
Deputy Farrell spoke to our reporter Sarah Slevin about the current situation:
