City Councillor describes water treatment plant situation in Galway as ‘farcical’
City Councillor, Noel Larkin, has described the lack of capacity at water treatment plants in Galway as ‘farcical’.
He says Uisce Éireann needs to upgrade current treatment plants or build more right across the city and outskirts, because the capacity issues are impacting on housing supply.
The Independent Ireland councillor points out that without the proper infrastructure, planning projects are being stalled or stopped.
Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Councillor Larkin says we need to start planning ahead:
