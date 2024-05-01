Galway software company becomes first to achieve European Cycle Friendly Employer certificate

A Galway software company has become the first to achieve European Cycle Friendly Employer certification.

Genesys Cloud Services has been awarded the Gold Status by Cycle Friendly Employer Ireland.





The company promotes cycling to work as part of its sustainablity policy through cycle parking spaces, bike security and changing faclities.

Employees are also further encouraged to cycle through annual travel surveys and take part in annual cycling awareness campaigns.

