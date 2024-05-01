East Galway projects to benefit from EU Just Transition Fund

New funding opportunities for community and tourism led community groups and SMEs across Ballinasloe Municipal District (MD) will be outlined at a series of public information evenings taking place in Ballinasloe and Glenamaddy next week.

The events are being hosted by Loretta Raftery, the recently appointed EU Just Transition Fund (EU JTF) Tourism Activator for County Galway and will feature information on how funding may be secured to deliver regenerative tourism led projects.

The Ballinasloe MD is included in the EU JTF territory and SMEs in the region can avail of Fáilte Ireland’s Regenerative Tourism and Placemaking Scheme for Ireland’s Midlands 2023-2026, which is being co-funded by the Government under the EU JTF. The programme is investing in projects that promote the sustainable development of tourism in the region with the aim of diversifying the regional economy by creating jobs, supporting habitats and biodiversity and sustaining communities.

Local community groups and tourism SMEs are invited to attend the upcoming information evenings on Wednesday, May 8th, from 6.30 to 8.30pm in the Shearwater, Ballinasloe and on Friday, May 10th from 6.30 to 8.30pm in Glenamaddy, The Old Technical School.

Ms. Raftery, who has over 20 years’ local authority experience in the fields of tourism, community and economic development said, “The EU JTF has the potential to regenerate and transform communities by sustaining and creating employment in rural and smaller towns in the Ballinasloe MD.”

“The information evenings are about creating awareness of this scheme and to discuss what the communities and need and responding to that need,” she added. “Supported by Galway’s County Council’s Tourism Officer John Neary, Fáilte Ireland and other key stakeholders, I look forward to assisting eligible entities in accessing funding to deliver regenerative tourism led projects and, ultimately, supporting tourism ideas that are sustainable, enduring, cost effective and visitor driven.”

Ms. Raftery noted that the EU JFT programme is also designed to build business skills and know-how to advance the professional development of eligible businesses. She said it will also help transform tourism across the Ballinasloe MD, which is part of Failte Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands brand.

Eligible projects under the Regenerative Tourism and Placemaking Scheme currently fall into four categories, namely Development or Enhancement of Sustainable Visitor Experiences, Development of Sustainable/Low Carbon Tourist Accommodation, Capital Project Planning & Design and Accessibility enhancements to provide a more inclusive visitor experience.

The deadline for expressions of interest is 30th June next and once deemed eligible, groups will have the opportunity to make an application to the fund up to 30th December 2024. year. For further information on EU Just Transition funding opportunities or to speak to the Tourism Activator, please email lraftery@galwaycoco.ie or call Loretta at 087 3532827 or www.failteireland.ie/justtransition.

Pictured: Left to right: Cllr Dermot Connolly, Cllr Michael Connolly, Loretta Raftery EU Just Transition Fund Activator, John Neary Tourism Officer, Cllr Evelyn Parsons, Cllr Peter Keavney, Cllr Tim Broderick. Pic Gerry Stronge