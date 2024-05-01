An Bord Pleanála upholds permission for 33 meter high mobile mast in Cregmore
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An Bord Pleanála has upheld permission for the construction of a 33 metres high mobile mast in Cregmore.
The mobile broadband mast would be based at lands near a bend in the L3102, between Cregmore National School and Cregmore Bridge.
While a number of submissions were lodged against the plans, An Bord Pleanála has decided to uphold the permission.
The plans for the project were lodged by One Tower Ltd last May, with permission granted by Galway County Council last year.
Objections to the plans for the mast came from local residents, with many raising concerns over its proximity to the local school.
Many of the submissions also cited health concerns, while others argued it would have a negative visual impact on the area – but An Bord Pleanála did not agree with that.
It also found that the proposed project is in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.
An Bord Pleanála upheld the permission with eight conditions attached.
