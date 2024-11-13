  • Services

Services

Two men arrested following 60 weekend Garda patrols in Tuam, Athenry, Loughrea and Ballinasloe

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Two men arrested following 60 weekend Garda patrols in Tuam, Athenry, Loughrea and Ballinasloe
Share story:

Two men have been arrested on foot of outstanding warrants after a major weekend Garda operation throughout County Galway.

60 anti-burglary checkpoints and patrols were undertaken last Friday and Saturday, in areas of Tuam, Athenry, Loughrea and Ballinasloe.

During the operation, eleven vehicles were searched; two men were arrested on foot of outstanding warrants; there were two drugs detections and 11 Fixed Charge Notices were issued.

It was part of an ongoing initiative aimed at disrupting and apprehending criminals using the road network in the commission of crime, as well as gathering intelligence.

More like this:
no_space
Approximately 100 healthcare workers protest outside UHG

Approximately 100 healthcare workers are protesting outside UHG calling for an end to the HSE's P...

no_space
Athenry company recognised through Homegrown at Maxol Programme

An Athenry based company has been recognised by Maxol as one of Ireland's finest indigenous food ...

no_space
Healthcare workers to protest outside UHG today over HSE's Pay and Numbers Strategy

Healthcare workers will hold a protest outside University Hospital Galway at 1pm this afternoon c...

no_space
Rents increase in Galway city by 10%

Rents have risen in Galway city by 10.5 percent in the past year, with the average now €2,189. In...

no_space
Tributes to songwriter Johnny Duhan as search resumes for second Silver Strand swimmer still missing

A multi agency search operation is resuming around now, to locate a local woman who went missing ...

no_space
Galway graduates win top awards at SURE Conference

Two of the four top prizes in the 2024 Science Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE) Network C...

no_space
Council targets derelict houses in a new drive

Galway County Council has identified 40 derelict buildings in the county for inclusion in the fir...

no_space
Fundraiser by friends whose lives have been touched by cancer a big success

There are few people who have not been affected by cancer either directly or indirectly and many ...

no_space
Galway West People Before Profit candidate Maisie McMaster claims comments on UHG cancer services are 'woefully out of touch'

Galway West People Before Profit candidate Maisie McMaster has described the recent advertisement...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up