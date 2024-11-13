Two men arrested following 60 weekend Garda patrols in Tuam, Athenry, Loughrea and Ballinasloe

Two men have been arrested on foot of outstanding warrants after a major weekend Garda operation throughout County Galway.

60 anti-burglary checkpoints and patrols were undertaken last Friday and Saturday, in areas of Tuam, Athenry, Loughrea and Ballinasloe.

During the operation, eleven vehicles were searched; two men were arrested on foot of outstanding warrants; there were two drugs detections and 11 Fixed Charge Notices were issued.

It was part of an ongoing initiative aimed at disrupting and apprehending criminals using the road network in the commission of crime, as well as gathering intelligence.