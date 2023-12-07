Two-bed apartment in student village

Sherry FitzGerald are handling the sale of a second floor two-bed apartment in the Cúirt na Rásaí development in Ballybrit.

The property is located in a complex of 32 units and serves as a student village to the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and as self-catering accommodation during summer months.

It is close to Briarhill Shopping Centre, Parkmore and Ballybane Industrial Estates. The M6 Dublin/Galway motorway is within minutes’ drive and the city centre is around ten minutes from the property.

Number 26 comprises two bedrooms (one twin and one single room), main bathroom, and open plan kitchen/living area. The property has electric heating throughout. Bedroom 1 is a spacious twin room with laminate wooden floor, fitted wardrobes and desk, rear aspect window. Bedroom 2 is a single room with laminate wooden floor, fitted wardrobes and desk area, rear aspect window. The bathroom is fully tiled and has a wash hand basin, bath with overhead shower and extractor fan.

There is an open plan kitchen/dining/living room, with tiled floor in kitchen/dining room, fitted kitchen units with floor to ceiling storage, laminate wooden floor in living room with double doors to private balcony overlooking communal garden.

There are communal gardens to the rear with off street parking to the front and the property is part of a pooled rental system with an on-site management company.

The asking price is €180,000. For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact Sherry FitzGerald on 091 569123.

Pictured: The Cúirt na Rásaí complex in Ballybrit.