Local groups encouraged to attend EU Just Transition Fund meetings Ballinasloe and Glenamaddy

A series of public information evenings exploring the EU Just Transition Fund are to be held in Ballinasloe and Glenamaddy.

They’ll outline funding opportunities for community and tourism led community groups and SMEs based in East Galway.





The first event is being held at the Shearwater, Ballinasloe next Wednesday May 8th, while the second will be at the old Technical School in Glenamaddy on Friday, May 10th.

The deadline for expressions of interest to the EU fund is 30th June next, and more information can be found on failteireland.ie/justtransition.

