Call for plebiscite on directly elected Mayor of Galway to be included in June 7th elections

Published:

Call for plebiscite on directly elected Mayor of Galway to be included in June 7th elections
Senator Lisa Chambers is seeking a meeting with the Minister for Local Government Darragh O’Brien about the people of Galway being asked if they want a directly elected Mayor

The Fianna Fáil senator is pushing for this plebiscite to be held as soon as the coming elections on June 7th or at the latest the coming General Election


A plebiscite is a the direct vote of all the members of an electorate on an important public question such as a change in the constitution.

If Galway voted yes, it would follow the example of Limerick which is set to be the first county in Ireland to have the people directly elect their mayor on June 7th.

Limerick voted yes in a plebiscite in 2019, and while Galway was not asked by the government at that time, Dublin and Cork voted No

However, Speaking to Galway Talks, Senator Chambers says she feels a directly elected Mayor role, which would be a combined role for the city and county, could lend extra resources to Galway:

