Events across Galway to take place for Hello, How are you? on May 15th

Events will be held across Galway city and county on May 15th to mark Mental Health Ireland’s Hello,How Are You? campaign.

Now in its third year, the initiative invites people across the country to connect and engage in open conversation about mental health.


Iarnrod Eireann have also partnered up with Mental Health Ireland with Hello volunteers at Ceannt Station from eleven AM to six thirty PM.

Galway Development Officer for Mental Health Ireland Aine Hurley outlines other events on the day

 

