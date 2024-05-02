Events across Galway to take place for Hello, How are you? on May 15th
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Events will be held across Galway city and county on May 15th to mark Mental Health Ireland’s Hello,How Are You? campaign.
Now in its third year, the initiative invites people across the country to connect and engage in open conversation about mental health.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Iarnrod Eireann have also partnered up with Mental Health Ireland with Hello volunteers at Ceannt Station from eleven AM to six thirty PM.
Galway Development Officer for Mental Health Ireland Aine Hurley outlines other events on the day
The post Events across Galway to take place for Hello, How are you? on May 15th appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Local groups encouraged to attend EU Just Transition Fund meetings Ballinasloe and Glenamaddy
A series of public information evenings exploring the EU Just Transition Fund are to be held in B...
Call made for Department of Health to consider new outpatient parking plan at Merlin Park Hospital
A call has been made for the Department of Health to look at a clear plan for new outpatient park...
Camera assistant from Clifden races across world’s largest ocean in ocean race
A camera assistant from Clifden has raced across the world’s largest ocean as part of the C...
Drivers face massive cut in speed on county roads
Sweeping speed limit reductions on major roads in the county have been recommended in a review cu...
Directly-elected Mayor can trigger renewed city growth
World of Politics with Harry McGee The role of Mayors in Irish cities and, sometimes, counties...
A time for our Church to break free from the chains of history
Country Living with Francis Farragher There are times as one gets older when wistful little as...
Shefflin’s charges get the breaks to reel in Kilkenny
Galway 2-23 Kilkenny 0-29 THERE was no shadow boxing in Salthill on Sunday. Say what you li...
Sludge metal that makes its mark in any language
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell This Friday marks ten years to the day since Galway sludge met...
Galway’s flood relief plan costs swell to €50m
The cost of Galway City’s planned new flood defences has swelled to €50m – over five times the or...