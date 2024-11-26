TV presenter will turn on the lights – and charity offers Christmas gifts as well

All are invited to the Tree of Lights Celebration on the grounds of Galway Hospice on Sunday, December 1, at 5pm.

This is a magical evening where people can remember and celebrate loved ones by sponsoring a light as a shining tribute to those who have passed. The tree will be officially switched on by Dáithí Ó Sé, a long-time supporter of the Hospice.

“Our Tree of Lights Celebration is a meaningful opportunity at the end of each year for our community to come together and remember those we have lost,” says Mary Nash, Galway Hospice Chief Executive.

All are invited to come along to the event, which will feature musical performances by the Galway Tenors, IGNITE Gospel Choir and the Púcas.

In addition to performing on the night, the Púcas will also be playing charity concerts in aid of Galway Hospice at the Róisín Dubh on December 12 and 13.

In addition, Galway Hospice’s Christmas cards and festive decorations are now available in shops around Galway and online – raising vital funds to support local hospice care.

Speaking at the card launch, Mary Nash, Galway Hospice Chief Executive, thanked sponsors O’Toole’s Supervalu; Radharc Landscaping; Busker Brownes Bar & Kirby’s Restaurant, Signfit Branding, and Ultimate Office for their support each year.

“We are very grateful to the local sponsors who support the Galway Hospice Christmas campaign. Their support allows 100% of the funds raised to directly support the work of the Hospice in our community,” she explained.

Other Hospice gifts include the best-selling Galway Hospice 2025 Calendar, which features beautiful scenes of Galway and is sponsored by Snap Galway.

Also available is a new Robin Pin, the ever-popular Angel Pin, Galway Crystal Tree Decoration and Weekly Draw Gift Voucher.

You can also support Galway Hospice by sponsoring a light in memory of a loved one on the Galway Memorial Tree. All are invited to see the lighting of the tree by Dáithí Ó Sé at 5pm on Sunday, December 1, at Galway Hospice.

The special evening features performances by the Galway Tenors, Ignite Gospel Choir and The Púcas. The Galway Memorial Tree is proudly sponsored by St Columba’s Credit Union, Mervue.

Visit Galway Hospice, Renmore, galwayhospice.ie/shop or call 091-770868 to purchase Christmas cards and gifts. To sponsor a light on the Galway Memorial Tree, visit www.galwayhospice.ie/lights – or call Galway Hospice Fundraising on 091-770868.

Pictured: Hospice tree…Dáithí Ó Sé and Santa prepare to turn on the lights.