This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local councillor is pushing for a new disability officer at Galway City Council – as well as a new inclusion and disability committee.

Labour Councillor Helen Ogbu had a motion passed on both at a recent meeting at City Hall.

While the motion’s not legally binding, the City Council pleged to give it consideration, noting it already has a role for an accessibility officer it’s trying to fill.

Councillor Ogbu explains why both are needed.