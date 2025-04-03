  • Services

Services

Three Galway companies shortlisted in national sustainability awards

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Three Galway companies shortlisted in national sustainability awards
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three Galway companies have been shortlisted for RDS Sustainable agriculture and rural development awards

Beechlawn Organic Farm in Ballinasloe ,Burrenbeo Trust in Kinvara , and Athchursail Arann CGA on the Aran Islands have all been shortlisted

The awards celebrate the work of individuals, farm families and organisations who are enhancing the economic, environmental and social development of Irish agriculture and rural communities.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday 9th April in the RDS in Dublin

More like this:
no_space
Push for new post of disability officer at Galway City Council

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local councillor is pushing for a new disability of...

no_space
New shelters with murals prove popular at Ballyloughane Beach

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew murals with shelters at Ballyloughane Beach are p...

no_space
Solution on horizon to controversial closure of pathway near Renmore Barracks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA solution to the controversial closure of a pathway ...

no_space
Local petition for change to suicidal presentation protocol surpasses 10,000

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local petition, which came about following the deat...

no_space
UHG and Merlin Park seeking members for council to improve patient experience

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUHG and Merlin Park are seeking volunteers to join a ...

no_space
Public meeting on short-term lets in Galway City next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public meeting on the issue of housing and short-te...

no_space
Strong Galway involvement in new Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a strong Galway involvement in the new Board ...

no_space
Galway in top 5 counties for complaints to Finance and Pension Ombudsman

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is in the top five counties when it comes to t...

no_space
Galway Volunteer Street Ambassadors Programme returning for second year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway Volunteer Street Ambassadors Programme is ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up