Three Galway companies shortlisted in national sustainability awards

Three Galway companies have been shortlisted for RDS Sustainable agriculture and rural development awards

Beechlawn Organic Farm in Ballinasloe ,Burrenbeo Trust in Kinvara , and Athchursail Arann CGA on the Aran Islands have all been shortlisted

The awards celebrate the work of individuals, farm families and organisations who are enhancing the economic, environmental and social development of Irish agriculture and rural communities.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday 9th April in the RDS in Dublin