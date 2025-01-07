  • Services

Trolley figures continue to climb at Galway's public hospitals amid flu surge

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Trolley figures at Galway’s public hospitals are climbing rapidly amid a nationwide surge in flu and RSV.

UHG issued a public advisory yesterday after an extremely busy weekend – and figures have increased since then.

The INMO issued a stark statement yesterday, claiming the current situation was entirely predictable but the HSE once again failed to have a plan in place.

The result, it says, is overcrowding chaos in the country’s hospitals in the middle of a widespread outbreak of respiratory illness.

Today, there are 58 patients waiting on trolleys at UHG – a jump of seven patients on the figure reported yesterday.

And at Portiuncula, the situation is just as bad if not worse, given the limited size of the hospital and its emergency department compared to UHG.

There are now 31 patients on trolleys, almost double the figure reported by the INMO yesterday.

The rising figures come as UHG experienced record overcrowding in 2024, and Portiuncula grapples with abnormally high trolley figures over the past month.

