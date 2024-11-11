Tributes paid to well known city-based potter Judy Greene

Tributes are being paid to well known potter Judy Greene, who has died following an illness, and whose funeral will take place tomorrow

Judy, who was in her 70s, has had a presence in the city for over 40 years, with shops at Cross Street and Kirwan’s Lane.

Originally from Athlone, she arrived in Galway in 1982, and built a successful business offering handmade terracotta pottery focused on plants and nature.

Judy is survived by her husband Paul Fox and children Brian and Andrei, as well as her extended family and a wide circle of friends

Speaking to Galway Talks, local historian Brian Nolan said she was a real force.