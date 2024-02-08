Toyota is named as the best-selling car brand in Galway for 10th consecutive year

Local Toyota retailer, Tony Burke Motors, says it is delighted with the news that Toyota is the number one best-selling car brand in Galway for the 10th consecutive year.

Through Toyota’s commitment to sustainable motoring with its Hybrid range, Ireland’s widest range of hybrid motoring options, as well as its brand promise of “built for a better world”, the company says it strives to keep improving the lives of the Irish people every day.

Toyota have also retained their position as the No. 1 car brand for reputation in Ireland, coming in fourth place out of 100 Irish brands, as announced by the 2023 RepTrak® study.

The company’s 2023 market share gives it confidence that 2024 is going to be another strong year for hybrid sales. With the widest range of Hybrid models on the market, Toyota says it can fulfil all customer needs with a car that suits taste, lifestyle, and budget.

In addition to the low CO2 and negligible NOx emissions, the brand says it’s hybrids represent a smart environmental choice, with the added convenience of not having to plug them in to charge; and its PHEVs add to that choice, with up to 75km EV range on the RAV 4 and New Generation PRIUS.

“Toyota has long championed sustainable driving,” says Tony Burke, managing director of Tony Burke Motors.

“I believe that we have the right offering at the right time for the growing number of sustainability-conscious Irish motorists, and our Hybrid strategy is working out well for both motorists and the environment.

“Our hybrid vehicles can spend up to 50% of the time in pure electric mode and there is no requirement to plug them in and there is no range anxiety or fear of running out of charge. Now, with the launch of exciting models like the New Corolla Cross, Prius & C-HR we have even more great reasons to switch to hybrid in 2024,” he said.

With new stock available across the entire Toyota hybrid range, the Galway dealership is now taking orders for 241 delivery. For trade in quotations and finance options, contact the Tony Burke Motors sales team on (091) 480123, or send an email to sales@tonyburkemotors.ie.

Pictured: Tony Burke Motors sales team, from left: Shaun Donnellan, Mike McMahon, Robert Doyle, Nigel Buckley, Inga Juozunaite, Tony Burke, Adrian Boyle, and Charlie Donnellan.