Timeless property sitting in picturesque countryside

Nestled in the picturesque countryside of Mountbellew is this two-storey house which boasts a timeless design and stands on a prime elevated site extending to over 0.6 acres.

As you approach the property at Ballinlass, you are greeted with a tarmac driveway and a neatly landscaped front garden, complete with a raised bark bed decorated with shrubbery.

The exterior of the house is finished in a warm neutral tone, with large windows allowing an abundance of natural light to flood the interior.

Upon entering, you are welcomed into a spacious foyer with polished hardwood flooring and a sweeping staircase leading to the upper level.

To the left of the foyer is a cosy sitting room which features a large window overlooking the front garden and an integrated solid fuel stove, perfect for unwinding after a long day.

To the right of the foyer is a spacious reception/playroom, also featuring a large window overlooking the front garden. This room would also be perfect for hosting dinner parties or family gatherings.

The kitchen/dining area is a chef’s dream, with sleek stainless steel appliances and ample storage space, it overlooks the rear garden. The open plan design flows into the living room area.

This space is designed for any time of the year, with a solid fuel stove providing a cosy atmosphere in winter while the double doors lead to the rear tarmac area making it an ideal place for alfresco dining in summer or simply enjoying the serene surroundings.

A deceptively spacious utility along with a toilet completes the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs, you will find four spacious bedrooms, each with its own unique charm. The master bedroom which is ensuite features fitted wardrobes and commands stunning views of the garden and countryside to the rear. The remaining three bedrooms all feature solid wooden flooring and spectacular views. The spacious main bathroom is tiled from floor to ceiling and features a bath and a separate power shower.

Externally, there is a large detached garage is located to the rear.

The asking price is €325,000. For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact David Moggan Property Consultants on 091 739739.

Pictured: The house in Mountbellew is on the market for €325,000.