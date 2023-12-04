  • Services

The Connacht Hotel’s Christmas video is for the dreamers of dreams

Published:

The launch of The Connacht Hotel’s Christmas video means that it’s officially time to start celebrating the festive season.

Every year, The Connacht Hotel release their very own Christmas video, and this year it features the famous Mr. Wonka sprinkling magic and festive cheer around the hotel.

The video follows Wonka as he arrives to light up the hotel’s festive lights, spread sweets around for everyone to enjoy, and even stop for a spot of Afternoon Tea.

Wonka also leaves one of his iconic Golden Tickets for someone to find on their visit to the hotel.

In fact, if you book Afternoon Tea at The Connacht Hotel like Wonka did, you’ll savour tantalising treats and savoury goodies – plus, you might just find that all-important Golden Ticket Yourself.

If you do discover a Golden Ticket during your Afternoon Tea, you’ll win an amazing prize for the whole family.

A Golden Ticket will mean a delightful chef-crafted dinner at The Connacht Hotel for a family of four (two adults and two children) that is sure to go down an absolute treat.

To book Afternoon Tea, you can email christmas@theconnacht.ie or phone +353 (0)91-381200

To watch The Connacht Hotel’s 2023 Christmas video, visit their official YouTube channel or check out their social media pages @theconnacht – and enter their world of pure imagination.

Link to The Connacht Hotel’s Christmas video: https://bit.ly/47BjcKV

