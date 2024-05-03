Additional GP clinics to operate in Galway this bank holiday to take pressure off UHG

Additional GP clinics are to operate in Galway this bank holiday to take pressure off UHG

The Galway public is being asked to make full use of out-of-hours GP services, pharmacies and Injury Units





Typically emergency departments see higher attendances over bank holiday weekends.

Teams will operate in A&E to assist patients to move through the system as quickly as possible

These actions include support for patients to avoid admission, to have effective movement within the hospital and timely discharge to community services.

Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer for HSE West and North West says all options for care should be considered

