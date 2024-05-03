Additional GP clinics to operate in Galway this bank holiday to take pressure off UHG
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Additional GP clinics are to operate in Galway this bank holiday to take pressure off UHG
The Galway public is being asked to make full use of out-of-hours GP services, pharmacies and Injury Units
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Typically emergency departments see higher attendances over bank holiday weekends.
Teams will operate in A&E to assist patients to move through the system as quickly as possible
These actions include support for patients to avoid admission, to have effective movement within the hospital and timely discharge to community services.
Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer for HSE West and North West says all options for care should be considered
The post Additional GP clinics to operate in Galway this bank holiday to take pressure off UHG appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Coláiste Iognáid students make Senior category of National Student Enterprise final
Transition Year Coláiste Iognáid students have reached the national finals of the Student Enterpr...
Spiddal launch for new programme for female entrepreneurs in Gaeltacht areas
A new programme for female entrepreneurs in the Gaeltacht areas of Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Kerry, ...
Fleadh na gCuach Kinvara festival celebrates it’s 30th anniversary
Fleadh na gCuach celebrates its 30th anniversary this bank holiday weekend in Kinvara. The festiv...
Fianna Fail city election team makes combined call for €70 million investment in local roads
The Fianna Fail city election team is making a combined call for a €70 million investment in loca...
Éamon Ó Cuív tells Dáil people in Connemara West facing unfair disadvantage with health services
Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív says people in West Connemara are at an unfair geographical disadvant...
60 businesses from South Galway and North Clare recognised for sustainable tourism
60 businesses from across South Galway and North Clare have been recognised for their participati...
Roscommon/Galway Deputy Claire Kerrane tells Dáil it’s ‘hard to fathom’ the rising cost of fuel
Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane has told the Dáil it is very ‘hard to fathom’ the ...
Vandalism attack carried out on Ballinfoyle Park Playground
A vandalism attack has extensively damaged Ballinfoyle Park Playground. The attack was carried ou...
€169,000 funding boost announced for community development in Galway City and County
A combined approximate funding boost of €169,000 in additional staff resource funding has been al...