Spiddal launch for new programme for female entrepreneurs in Gaeltacht areas
A new programme for female entrepreneurs in the Gaeltacht areas of Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Kerry, Cork, Meath and Waterford has been launched today in Spiddal
The launch, which took place at Stiúideo Cuan in An Spidéal, heard that the programme aims to promote and fast-track female entrepreneurship
The Cumasú programme is run by Údarás na Gaeltachta, in partnership with the Empower Programme, a free initiative run by the ATU Innovation Hubs and the Rubicon Centre at MTU
It has two parts – the first is for women with an early stage business idea that they want to develop and grow and will be a mix of in-person and online over 12 weeks
The second part is for women in business 18 months plus, living in the Gaeltacht areas that want to grow and scale their enterprises
It will be based on peer to peer learning, with fellow female founders, and will take place one day per month.
