TG4 tells story of Galwayman’s quest to save native bees

A Connemara man with a lifelong devotion to saving the native Irish black bee has come with a radical plan to preserve them – by relocating a batch of them to Inishbofin.
Paddy Finnerty’s project is the subject of new documentary, Paddy na Meachain, to be screened on TG4 this Saturday, as he reveals the lengths he goes to in his quest.
Paddy’s dedication to preserving the native Irish black bee population has become the focus of his life. The Baile na hAbhainn man is a driving force in the Connemara Beekeepers Association and his passion is all consuming.
Having found solace in the therapeutic and calming presence of bees after a difficult period in his life, he now feels an immense responsibility to protect the native black bee from the encroachment of the yellow bee.
And that’s when he enlisted the help of his good friend, renowned box player and Inishbofin native John O’Halloran to take on the ambitious task of introducing the native Irish black bees to the island off the Connemara coast.
That’s because the island offers a safe haven where the yellow bees cannot venture, ensuring the security and survival of the black bee population.
Paddy na Meachain airs on TG4 this Saturday, December 30, at 9.20pm.
Caption: Paddy Finnerty with musician and producer John O’Halloran.
