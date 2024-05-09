Taoiseach admits excuse of no demand for closed Clifden hospital “does not fly”
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
The Taoiseach has admitted that the excuse of there being no demand for Clifden Hospital “does not fly” with him.
The matter was raised in the Dáil by Deputy Catherine Connolly, who said the hospitals remains closed – and that’s unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.
She argued a variety of excuses have been given since, the worst being an alleged lack of demand.
And Taoiseach Simon Harris gave an assurance he does not accept that.
