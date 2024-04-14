Survey to get underway in Letterfrack to assess need for pedestrian crossing
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
A survey is set to get underway in Letterfrack this summer, to assess the need for a pedestrian crossing in the village.
At County Hall this week, engineers told Councillor Eileen Mannion that peak tourist season is the ideal time to carry out the work.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The results will form part of a case that’ll be presented to Transport Infrastructure Ireland for the crossing.
Councillor Eileen Mannion is confident that the demand is there and the survey will confirm that.
The post Survey to get underway in Letterfrack to assess need for pedestrian crossing appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
180 books donated to six Galway schools through partnership between Enterprise Mobility and Children’s Books Ireland
180 books have been donated to six Galway schools, through a partnership between Children’s...
Claims new data shows Galway facing disproportionate impacts of housing crisis
It’s being claimed that Galway is facing a disproportionate share of the impacts of the hou...
Oughterard reveals plans for state-of-the-art sporting facility in heart of village
A Galway village has revealed ambitious plans to build a new state-of-the-art tennis facility for...
High speed broadband on the way for over 1,000 Aran homes and businesses
Over 1,000 homes and businesses on the Aran Islands will soon be logging onto their high speed br...
Galway artists join global celebrities to support Jack and Jill art sale
A massive 82 Galway artists have generously donated their art for Incognito, Ireland’s biggest on...
Three Galway walking and hiking trails to be upgraded under Government Walks Scheme
Three Galway walking and hiking projects are to be upgraded following an announcement this mornin...
President Michael D Higgins Commends Keith Finnegan of Galway Bay FM on Retirement
President Michael D Higgins, along with a host of admirers, has paid tribute to the illustrious c...
National award for Galway Graveyards Mapping Project
Galway County Council has received national recognition for its Digitising Galway’s Graveyard Her...
University of Galway research team’s heart bypass breakthrough is a ‘gamechanger’
A new approach to heart bypass surgery – using non-invasive methods — has been successfully teste...