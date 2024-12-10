  • Services

Services

Survey finds 89% of patients at UHG or Merlin Park rate experience as good overall

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Survey finds 89% of patients at UHG or Merlin Park rate experience as good overall
Share story:

89% of survey participants who were admitted to Merlin Park Hospital or University Hospital Galway said they had a good to very good overall experience.

That’s slightly higher than the national average of 85%, according to the National Inpatient Experience Survey, which looked at 40 hospitals.

The majority of the 854 people who took part in Galway were aged between 50-80 years of age, and communication was highlighted by most patients as a strength.

While Emergency Department waiting times, and quality of food, were listed among the areas which needed improvement.

Deputy Director of the National Care Experience Programme Tracy O’Carroll, outlines one of the areas singled out for improvement nationwide

More like this:
no_space
Status yellow low temperature warning to come into effect for Galway tonight

A status yellow low temperature warning will come into effect for Galway tonight. It affects Muns...

no_space
Gardaí attend scene of incident on Tuam Road as area cordoned off

Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident on the Tuam Road, near the Riverside Commercial ...

no_space
Galway clubs honoured for Irish language commitment at Joe McDonagh Awards

Two Galway GAA Clubs were honoured for their commitment to promoting the Irish language at an awa...

no_space
Clifden RNLI volunteer crew marks 100 lifeboat launches so far this year

The volunteer crew of Clifden RNLI has reached a milestone by the start of December – with member...

no_space
Friends of Galway jazz stalwart set up charity foundation in his memory

A Galway musician who packed a whole lot into his short 34 years of life made his last gig a memo...

no_space
Galway woman claims €7 million lotto jackpot ticket bought in Carraroe with 25-year-old numbers

A Galway woman has claimed the €7 million lotto jackpot ticket bought in Carraroe for the Novembe...

no_space
City Councillors to go to a third budget meeting as 15 per cent commercial rates increase remains a sticking point

City Councillors today adjourned their budget meeting for a second time in recent days after two ...

no_space
Councillors pass €193.5m budget despite raising some funding concerns

Councillors have passed a €193.5m budget for 2025, while also raising concerns over a challenging...

no_space
Galway GAA accused of "dragging heels" over Brownes Field saga in Tuam

The Galway GAA County Board is being accused of "dragging its heels" over proposed plans to acqui...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up