Survey finds 89% of patients at UHG or Merlin Park rate experience as good overall

89% of survey participants who were admitted to Merlin Park Hospital or University Hospital Galway said they had a good to very good overall experience.

That’s slightly higher than the national average of 85%, according to the National Inpatient Experience Survey, which looked at 40 hospitals.

The majority of the 854 people who took part in Galway were aged between 50-80 years of age, and communication was highlighted by most patients as a strength.

While Emergency Department waiting times, and quality of food, were listed among the areas which needed improvement.

