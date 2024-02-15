Stunning coastal holding in Lettermore for online auction

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
For sale by DNG Online Auction on the 29th of February 2024 at 3pm.
Coastal cottage with cottage ruins, shed and 7 beaches on c. 24.34 acres – By Far the most unique property to be offered for sale in the Connemara Region in recent times.
The property which overlooks Coonawilleen Bay offers tremendous development potential (SPP) to redevelop the cottages and with a little thought, flair and enthusiasm a very special coastal holiday home or permanent residence could be created.
Planning Permission was previously granted in 2003 under Planning Reference 03421 for renovations and extensions to existing dwelling house and installation of treatment system and associated site works.
Visit www.dngauctions.ie
