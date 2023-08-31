Strong interest in Ballinasloe land for sale at public auction

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
Paddy Keane Auctioneers are offering for sale by Public Auction on September 8th at Gullanes Hotel approximately 29 Acres of Land in one unit at Beagha, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Lands are inclusive of an older style cottage in need of modernisation together with a two bay haybarn (Folio RN 28840 refers).
The property is located on the old N6 Ballinasloe to Dublin road with Ballinasloe Town located less than 3 km distant and access onto the Dublin/Galway Motorway (Junction 14) only a very short distance.
Although a Galway address attaches to the lands, they are effectively located within the Roscommon border.
Lands which are on a direct route to both Athlone and Ballinasloe commands road frontage in the region of 200 meters, are presently in permanent pasture and would make a fine addition to an existing farm or could form the basis of a new standalone operation.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
City Vintners chair “worried” about winter period as VAT rate to increase
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The chair of Galway City Vintners says she’s very worried a...
Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 31st August 2023 9am-12pm)
On today’s show: 9am-10am Reduced 9% VAT rate to expire at midnight and Motorists fa...
Galway among 7 counties targeted by “dodgy box” crackdown
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is one of seven counties being targetted in a crackdown on...
Aldi to create 22 new jobs in Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Aldi is to create 22 new jobs in Galway Stores that are recrui...
Galway researchers pioneer ‘breakthrough’ AI robotics device for personalised drug treatment
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at University of Galway have pioneered new AI robotic...
‘Late, late’ offer of €800k secures East Galway farm
THERE was avid interest when a 62-acre residential farm came up for auction in Ballinasloe – and ...
Hurling club honours one of its own from legendary six-in-a-row team
ONE of the living legends of Turloughmore hurling was honoured earlier this month with a special ...
Heroic Dunmore MacHales come within a whisker of shock victory
Mountbellew/Moylough 1-8 Dunmore MacHales 1-8 By Ivan Smyth at Tuam Stadium COLIN Ryan’...
Approvals for liming scheme are issued
THOUSANDS of farmers across the West of Ireland have received letters from the Dept. of Agricultu...