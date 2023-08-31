Strong interest in Ballinasloe land for sale at public auction

Paddy Keane Auctioneers are offering for sale by Public Auction on September 8th at Gullanes Hotel approximately 29 Acres of Land in one unit at Beagha, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Lands are inclusive of an older style cottage in need of modernisation together with a two bay haybarn (Folio RN 28840 refers).

The property is located on the old N6 Ballinasloe to Dublin road with Ballinasloe Town located less than 3 km distant and access onto the Dublin/Galway Motorway (Junction 14) only a very short distance.

Although a Galway address attaches to the lands, they are effectively located within the Roscommon border.

Lands which are on a direct route to both Athlone and Ballinasloe commands road frontage in the region of 200 meters, are presently in permanent pasture and would make a fine addition to an existing farm or could form the basis of a new standalone operation.