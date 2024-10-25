Stone Mad – a festival celebrating storytelling
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Judy Murphy
~ 3 minutes read
Stone Mad, a storytelling festival for people who like good yarns, will take place in the Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark area this weekend, October 25-27.
Local venues in Finney, The Neale, Clonbur, Cong, Ballinrobe and elsewhere will host events that span various storytelling genres.
There will be professional storytellers, ‘walk and talk’ history strolls, music, film and drama – and there will be opportunities for cups of tea or perhaps something stronger.
Local organisations, including the Women’s/Men’s Sheds, Ciorcail Comhrá, writers’ groups, primary schools and community groups are involved. The Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark, has its headquarters in Tourmakeady and includes 20 local communities.
This festival grew out of a partnership between it and the Mourne, Gullion and Strangford Geopark in County Down.
The two groups have engaged with each other in recent years, supported by the Shared Island fund at the Department of Foreign Affairs. Central to their collaboration is exploring how geoparks can have a positive economic impact for their communities. This approach is common to all UNESCO Global Geoparks, and the Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark is due to receive its accreditation next year.
Focusing on local heritage, culture and traditions, and developing these has been key, according to the Chair of GeoEnterprise, Trish Walsh. This is the cross-community Geopark group which has been instrumental in organising this storytelling festival.
“Without tampering with the integrity of this ancient art form, we wondered if this tradition of storytelling could be a ‘commodity,’ so to speak. Our partners in County Down have proven it can.”
Trish is referring to the successful storytelling festival, The Gathering, which takes place in Hilltown, County Down, every March.
The organisers of The Gathering are helping the Joyce Country Geopark to present Stone Mad, and as part of this, are bringing professional performers to the festival.
Events this weekend will include Walk and Talk sessions with local historians, fireside storytelling, bilingual tales, drama and films.
Stone Mad will close with renowned County Down singer and storyteller, Colum Sands delivering his unique blend of music and humour, along with professional storyteller, Sinéad McAleavey. That’s in The Larches, Finney, this Sunday evening.
Other storytellers at Stone Mad include Fiona Dowling, Rab Fulton, Ruth Marshall, Órla Mc Govern, Balor Underworld and Máirín Mhic Lochlain.
Stone Mad kicks off in Ballinrobe Library this Thursday, October 24, at 6pm. More information at joycecountrygeoparkproject.ie.
Pictured: County Down singer and storyteller Colum Sands will perform in the Larches, Finney, this Sunday evening for the closing event.
