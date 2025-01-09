  • Services

St. Jarlath’s Credit Union Tuam to merge with Athlone and Castlerea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

St. Jarlath’s Credit Union Tuam is to merge with Athlone and Castlerea

The combined credit union will have assets of over €440 million and 80,000 members.

The Tuam members agreed to the merger at last night’s AGM

St. Jarlath’s has been serving the communities of Tuam, Headford, Mountbellew, Glenamaddy, Dunmore, Williamstown, Glinsk, Abbeyknockmoy, Turloughmore, Corrandulla, and Moylough for over 50 years

Officials say it will create a stronger and more efficient credit union to serve the combined membership across the wider catchment area.

They add members’ savings and loan accounts will be unaffected

There will be no change in the day-to-day operations with all offices remaining open

